First To Know Weather - Another Great Day In Store (2-12-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another warm start to the day today. We will be in the upper 50s to the low 60s, and climb into the low 70s by the late afternoon. There is some patchy fog along the coastline this morning as well. This will clear up quickly around 7 A.M. but can still be dense so be aware on the roads this morning. Skies will clear up around sunrise, with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

Valentine's Day Saturday should be a lovely day. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s by the afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but the chances are very low. Any plans you have Saturday should be weather impact free!

A strong front is on the horizon. A potential storm event can pass over on Sunday evening. As of now this does not look severe, but it does have a lot of rain associated with it. A decent amount of thunder and lightning is also expected. Stick with us for updates as they come.

