Gadsden County discusses plans for new K-8 school at public meeting

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — The Gadsden County School District is hosting a public meeting right now at Stewart Street Elementary School to discuss plans for a new K-8 school that will consolidate multiple older facilities into one modern campus.

District leaders say the new K-8 facility will replace Gadsden Elementary Magnet, George W. Munroe Elementary, Stewart Street Elementary, and James A. Shanks Middle School with a single, updated campus.

School leaders say the meeting gives community members a chance to ask questions, share feedback, and help shape the future of education in Gadsden County as the new school moves forward.

Gadsden County reporter Tatyana Purifoy will be speaking to Superintendent Elijah Key and community members about why meetings like this are important for the district's planning process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

