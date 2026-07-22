Midday Update: Gadsden County School District lawsuit, Tallahassee's fire service violations, & more

Wednesday, July 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Former Gadsden County High School principal sues district. The lawsuit alleges Ball notified district leaders and the superintendent after two students reported allegations involving former school resource officer Sédele Canidate in November 2025.

Former Gadsden County High School principal sues district, alleging retaliation for reporting sex abuse claims

2) Franklin County beaches closed amid Tropical Storm Bertha warning. Deputies have been patrolling beaches to ensure people stay out of the water. A double red flag warning means rip currents are too intense for anyone to be in the water.

Franklin County beaches closed under double red flag warning as Tropical Storm Bertha moves west

3) Leon County issues 30-day ultimatum over fire service agreement. Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said he is open to reaching a resolution.

Leon County gives Tallahassee 30 days to fix fire service agreement violations or face termination

4) Lowndes County residents continue to push for data center moratorium. After more than dozens people rallied this past weekend, residents are preparing to bring that same message to county commissioners as calls grow for a moratorium on the proposed DC Blox data center.

Lowndes County residents continue to push for data center moratorium

5) Florida judge hears dueling accounts of James Fishback’s residency in governor eligibility trial. A Leon County judge is hearing sharply different accounts Tuesday of where Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback has actually lived, as a two-day trial got underway to determine whether he is constitutionally eligible to remain on Florida’s gubernatorial ballot.

Judge hears dueling accounts of Fishback’s residency in gov. eligibility trial

6) Wednesday Forecast: By midday, temperatures will be in the upper 80s, only getting to the low to mid 90s for our highs. With lower cloud coverage and less rain, we are going to continue a warming trend these next few days. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Last Bits Of Bertha

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