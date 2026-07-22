WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

"No Data Centers?" signs are popping up in front yards, along roadways, and outside neighborhoods across Lowndes County.

Lowndes County residents continue to push for data center moratorium

After more than dozens people rallied this past weekend, residents are preparing to bring that same message to county commissioners as calls grow for a moratorium on the proposed DC Blox data center.

The debate has been building for more than a year. Last July, county commissioners unanimously approved rezoning nearly 720 acres north of Valdosta from residential to light manufacturing — opening the door for what meeting documents described as a large warehouse-style campus.

Neighbors have since organized town halls, petitions, and rallies, saying they're concerned about potential impacts to groundwater, noise, flooding, traffic, and property values.

"We're talking about our water, our aquifer, our wildlife, and the future of this community. Once those things are damaged, you don't get them back."

That's the message from George Fisher, one of the residents leading opposition to the project.

County leaders say the proposed project is still under review.

"No decision has been made at this point. The project remains under review, and any future action will take place through a public process with the Board of Commissioners."

That's according to Paige Dukes, who addressed concerns about the timeline and process.

Opponents are now asking commissioners to go a step further by adopting a moratorium that would pause future data center development while regulations are considered.

Fisher says residents who oppose the project's direction need to make their voices heard.

"If you don't like where this county is headed, you've got to show up, you've got to speak, and you've got to vote. At the end of the day, we're the ones who elect the people making these decisions."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.