DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A dispute over fire service fees has escalated into a formal standoff between Leon County and the city of Tallahassee, with the county giving the city 30 days to correct what it calls violations of their fire and emergency medical services agreement.

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Leon County gives Tallahassee 30 days to fix fire service agreement violations or face termination

In a letter to City Manager Reese Goad, the county says the city failed to follow key terms of the agreement by not adopting flat fire assessment rates beginning in fiscal year 2024 and later unilaterally increasing fire assessment rates in fiscal year 2025.

Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban said he is open to reaching a resolution.

"If there's a willingness to come to the table with the County and do a deal with us so that way our county residents are taken care of and that we will continue to deliver safe and equitable fire services, I'm happy to do a deal."

The disagreement has been building for more than a year. The city sought to increase fire service fees after saying existing revenue would no longer support current service levels. County leaders questioned the proposal and offered a compromise, but the city later approved higher fire assessment rates within city limits. In September 2025, city commissioners voted to end the fire services agreement when it expires in 2028.

Despite the latest accusations, Tallahassee City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow said both sides should return to the negotiating table and work toward a new agreement.

"The solution is for the City and the County to sit down and come back to an agreement. My entire life, the City has served fire services to the entire County. Breaking from that norm, I think, isn't good for either the City or the County."

County documents show if the agreement ends, the ownership of about $3 million worth of equipment at Stations 10 through 14 would have to be sorted out. Equipment at Station 15 would remain with the city, including a fire engine valued at about $1 million. Replacing specialized equipment could take 2 to 3 years.

If the agreement ends:



Equipment at Stations 10-14 enters dissolution process

Estimated depreciated value: $3 million

Station 15 equipment remains with the city

Station 15 engine estimated at $1 million

Replacement equipment could take 2-3 years

Those details concern Leon County resident David West, who said the dispute has gone on long enough and believes both governments should focus on working together while protecting taxpayer investments.

"If the County paid for those assets, if the County bought specific fires and things like that, then those belong to the community. They should already be titled to the County. They shouldn't [belong to] the City at all."

West said he believes consolidation could be the answer to the broader conflict.

"We have to look for ways to save money, and I think the answer to all of that—and it's an answer that fixes the problem we have with the City and County arguing—is consolidation."

County leaders say if the city does not correct the alleged violations, they plan to terminate the agreement effective September 30, 2028. The county's letter gives the city until August 14 to respond. The city has not yet responded to a request for comment on whether it plans to address the county's demands.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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