Midday Update: FSU suspected shooter could face death penalty, John Morgan eyes 2026 FL Governor run, & more

Thursday, May 15th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) On Thursday, State Attorney Jack Campbell says he will seek the death penalty for Phoenix Ikner.Ikner is accused of opening fire on Florida State University's Campus on April 17th where two people were killed and six others were injured. This comes one day after a grand jury indicted Ikneron murder, attempted murder charges.

2) FAMU presidential candidate Marva Johnson met with hostile crowd at evening meet-and-greet on Wednesday. FAMU alumni and stakeholders questioned Johnson's qualifications and political influence. Earlier in the day, a rally was held in protest of Johnson.

3) ‘Pot Daddy’ to Politician? John Morgan Eyes 2026 Run for Florida Governor.Morgan, the billionaire founder of one of the world’s largest injury law firms, was in Tallahassee Wednesday pondering a possible 2026 gubernatorial bid—one that’s drawing some attention.

4)Quincy City Manager’s Job in jeopardy amid contract controversy.Divided vote sets public hearing for City Manager Robert Nixon in two weeks, who's been serving under an expired contract since 2024.

5) Thursday's Forecast:Temperatures rise into the low 90s, with not much relief from the heat in sight. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through at least the middle of next week. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has details below.

