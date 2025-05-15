Watch Now
First To Know Weather

Actions

Some A/Cs running overtime with hotter temperatures building through weekend

Heat builds into the weekend keeping us hot through next week
Temperatures rise into the mid-90s for the weekend
Posted
and last updated

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west, and our temperatures are rising with it!

We'll need to find ways to stay cool as highs climb into the low 90s on Thursday and reach the mid-90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

There’s not much relief from the heat in sight.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through at least the middle of next week.

The ridge is keeping most rain chances out of our 7-day forecast.

A cold front is expected to sweep across much of the Southeast by the end of the week, bringing the potential for severe weather.

However, since our neighborhoods in South Georgia and the Big Bend are firmly under this ridge, there is no threat of severe weather—or even rain—during that time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood