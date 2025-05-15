Some A/Cs running overtime with hotter temperatures building through weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A ridge of high pressure is building in from the west, and our temperatures are rising with it!

We'll need to find ways to stay cool as highs climb into the low 90s on Thursday and reach the mid-90s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

There’s not much relief from the heat in sight.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through at least the middle of next week.

The ridge is keeping most rain chances out of our 7-day forecast.

A cold front is expected to sweep across much of the Southeast by the end of the week, bringing the potential for severe weather.

However, since our neighborhoods in South Georgia and the Big Bend are firmly under this ridge, there is no threat of severe weather—or even rain—during that time.

