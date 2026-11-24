TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — November 24th, 2026: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida State hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as next head coach. Schumann, 36, will take over the Seminoles after nearly two decades working under Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Florida State hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as next head coach

2) Florida's DEI law threatens funding for Tallahassee cultural festivals as effective date nears. Tallahassee's legal team is working to keep city-sponsored events like Pride Fest, Experience Asia and the Filipino Festival eligible for funding.

Florida's DEI law threatens funding for Tallahassee cultural festivals as effective date nears

3) Gadsden County explores ways to cut costs amid potential $5 million property tax revenue loss. The county property appraiser said the potential revenue loss could reach $5 million in the first year as more homeowners apply for homestead exemptions.

Gadsden County explores ways to cut costs amid potential $5 million property tax revenue loss

4) Grady County School Board approves plan to put school resource officer program under sheriff's office. The district currently has six officers, with one assigned to each school. The agreement calls for two officers at Cairo High School.

Grady County School Board approves plan to put school resource officer program under sheriff's office

5) Tuesday Forecast: The skies are allowing for more sun, especially as it rises. However, the clouds will start to make their return in full force later today. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - More Sun For Today (11-25-2026)

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