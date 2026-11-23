GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Grady County School Board has unanimously approved a proposed agreement that could put the district's school resource officer program under the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Grady County School Board approves plan to put school resource officer program under sheriff's office

The proposed agreement still needs approval from the Grady County Board of Commissioners. If approved, the change is expected to take effect Jan. 1.

The district currently has six officers, with one assigned to each school. The agreement calls for two officers at Cairo High School, which has the district's largest population.

Cairo neighbor Martina Gee has two children in Grady County schools. When she first heard the sheriff's office could take over the school resource officer program, she wasn't sure it was the right move.

One of her biggest concerns is how the change could affect the relationships students have built with the officers already in their schools.

"The children feel safe with those people because they have been dealing with those people during our school," Gee said.

Grady County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jordan Williams says the proposed partnership is intended to give schools another layer of support when an officer isn't available.

"If that school resource officer, like I mentioned, has to take up extra duty, like traveling with our football team, or God forbid they get sick, because school resource officers get sick the same way teachers and kids do, we're going to have a fully functioning law enforcement agency. Basically, we've got people on the bench to be there and to be there for our kids in the schools," Williams said.

Another question for parents is whether deputies would take on responsibilities that have traditionally belonged to school staff. Williams says the agreement draws a clear line between those roles.

"At the end of the day, school discipline is done by administrators and teachers. Law enforcement of enforcing Georgia law is done by law enforcement. So I want to make sure that our community knows it's not that all of a sudden now we have sheriff's deputies enforcing tardy policies. That's just not how that works. Because it's very, there's a very clear set of rules with that," Williams said.

Williams says the current school resource officers would have the option to continue working in the schools.

For Gee, the decision isn't just about what happens at her kids' schools, but families across the county.

"I'm not concerned with only my kids. I'm concerned with the overall kids. Not just my kids. All of the kids. All of the parents," Gee said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.