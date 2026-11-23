DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Come Jan. 1, Senate Bill 1134 will prevent local governments from funding, promoting or taking any official action on DEI initiatives.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Florida's DEI law threatens funding for Tallahassee cultural festivals as effective date nears

Some Florida cities are already re-evaluating longstanding traditions.

The City of Delray Beach is canceling its Pride celebration and St. Patrick's Day parade, and the legal team at the City of Tallahassee is now reviewing its own programs.

"What we're hoping is that our legal staff, our events staff will be able to work with them to make them eligible, and we plan to fund the organizations that we currently fund through the end of the year until the law actually goes into effect in January,” Commissioner Curtis Richardson said.

City commissioners approved full funding for nine city-sponsored events in September.

But staff have said sponsorship of events like Experience Asia, the Filipino Festival and Pride in the Park could be seen in violation under the bill.

"I feel that it's very racist because the information that we get from those events and activities in our community are so important," Richardson said.

Tallahassee Pride Co-Chair Brandy Vance says the city normally gives them $5,000 to cover Pride Fest's use of Cascades Park.

"We're not going away. We're not canceling it. We will just have to come up with other ulterior ways in order to supplement the funding that we missed out on," Vance said.

The law does allow exceptions for some state and federally recognized holidays, so the city's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day parade remains untouched.

I asked the bill's sponsor, State Senator Clay Yarborough, for clarification on the bill in October. He sent a statement saying:

"A number of Florida cities and counties have been spending taxpayer dollars on divisive DEI activities. Decisions should instead be based on merit and, if they are not, local officials making the decisions need to be replaced. The reality is that DEI pits groups against each other. At a time when many Floridians are struggling to afford gas and groceries, millions of their hard-earned taxpayer dollars should not continue to be wasted by local governments on DEI."

"They had to make it so broad that it is affecting all these other cultures and other events that really do bring the community together and awareness for all these different types of cultures," Vance said.

Vance says Tallahassee Pride is talking with the commission to get another year of funding before the law goes into effect.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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