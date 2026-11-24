TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We may need those jackets as we head out the door, since we are starting our chillier morning trend. Temperatures are dipping into the mid to upper 50s to start us off, but we do warm up nicely into the afternoon. In fact we are going to be well above average in the mid to low 70s by around 3 P.M.

The skies are allowing for more sun especially as it rises. However, the clouds will start to make their return in full force later today. By this evening they will dominate the skies, which will continue into tomorrow. There is a returning guest to our forecast tomorrow as well. Rolling waves of rain will make a comeback throughout Wednesday, even into the night. Luckily it will clear up as the sun rises on Thanksgiving.

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