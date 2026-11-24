GADSDEN COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Gadsden County commissioners are looking at ways to cut costs and bring in additional funding as the county prepares for a potential loss of millions of dollars in property tax revenue.

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Gadsden County explores ways to cut costs amid potential $5 million property tax revenue loss

During the county's first workshop since the property tax amendment was approved, commissioners made it clear they want to explore cost-saving options before considering eliminating services, resources or staff.

The county property appraiser said the potential revenue loss could reach $5 million in the first year as more homeowners apply for homestead exemptions.

One area commissioners want to take a closer look at is employee health insurance. The county currently spends about $1 million on that benefit. Commissioners want to hold a separate meeting to discuss whether switching to a lower-cost plan could help save money.

Gadsden County Chairwoman Alonzetta Simpkins said officials want to explore grant opportunities and look at ways to consolidate expenses before making major cuts.

"You don't want to cut the services and the resources and even the staff. So when we begin to take a look at our grants but then also taking a look how we're able to consolidate some things or look at like we said our health insurance because there are some cost that go up on a continuous basis every year," Simpkins said.

County constitutional officers also shared some of the cost-cutting measures their departments have already taken.

Gadsden County Tax Collector Tonjii Wiggins-McGriff said her office has switched to a less expensive vendor and is looking at more affordable printing options.

"I looked at where I could make changes at so that will be in that capacity," Wiggins-McGriff said.

The Gadsden County Supervisor of Elections also discussed the challenges of reducing expenses. The department operates with a budget of approximately $1 million, and many of its expenses are required by state law.

Instead, the office has been looking for ways to bring in additional funding. That includes securing a $9,700 state grant for upcoming technology needs.

Gadsden County Property Appraiser Reginald Cunningham said finding areas to cut is also difficult in his department because many expenses and operations are required.

"When you look at things that we could cut it would be kind of hard in office because we streamlined right down to the wire what we're doing as far as our software system and all of that and obligations that we already have to have," Cunningham said.

Commissioners say this is just the beginning of the conversation. The county plans to hold another workshop with all of its constitutional officers so they can present their budgets and identify where additional savings may be possible.

The county is also looking at additional grant opportunities to bring more money into the budget as officials work to prepare for the potential property tax revenue loss.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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