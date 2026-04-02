DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A bill tightening certification rules for public sector unions in Florida is awaiting the governor's signature, sparking debate between state officials and local educators.

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Florida bill set to tighten rules for public service unions, local groups share plans to navigate the bill

Senate Bill 1296 would raise the threshold for union re-certification to 50%. Under the legislation, half of all employees within a bargaining unit must vote in favor of the union, rather than just a majority of those who voted. The bill is set to take effect on July 1, once the Governor signs it into law.

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas has been an advocate for the bill, citing transparency and accountability. Kamoutsas said he does not want teachers to be forced into representation by unions they do not support.

"Senate Bill 1296 ensures that unions demonstrate meaningful support from their educators that they represent before being granted exclusive bargaining authority to negotiate pay, to negotiate benefits, and to negotiate leave," Kamoutsas said.

Kamoustsas also blamed unions for delaying the rollout of teacher salary increase funds allocated by the State last year.

"These funds, though, have been repeatedly withheld from teachers by the union so that they can be used as bargaining chips. Teachers in some districts waited more than six months to be able to receive that payment," Kamoutsas said.

Locally, salary negotiations previously stalled between the district and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association over state dollars allocated for teacher salary increases. The association pushed for more money and recently achieved a salary increase of about 2%.

Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association, believes the bill has an ulterior motive.

"It's not about helping people. It's not about transparency. It's about control. It's about leverage, and eventually, elimination of the working people," Mazur said.

The legislation is a concern for teachers like Carol Hurst at DeSoto Trail Elementary, who told ABC 27 last month that she relies on LCTA.

"I need somebody to advocate for the salaries. That's not something that I've been trained to do, and I need that help," Hurt said.

In response to the bill, Mazur said the union's focus is having conversations to increase membership.

"What if we fill the glass up, get 80 to 90% membership in the district, and then dictate the terms of what's going to take place? If people in this district really believe that salary, healthcare, and working conditions are that important to them, we will make those the only three things that we bring to the table," Mazur said.

Mazur acknowledged that educators are concerned about the future.

"Honest truth. There are people that are very concerned about what's going to happen," Mazur said.

However, he added, they are not deterred by the bill.

"What we're saying right now is this. Let's stop worrying about what is and let's start thinking about what can be," Mazur said.

Mazur said he is unsure right now how the legislation will affect LCTA. The deadline to submit membership to the Public Employee Relations Commission is June 11th.

A reminder, we are still waiting for Governor Ron DeSantis to sign this bill. If that does happen, it will go into effect July 1, 2026.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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