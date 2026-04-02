DECATUR COUNTY, GA — A Georgia Senate proposal aims to expand access to care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by funding more than 1,200 new Medicaid waiver slots.

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Adults with special needs find lasting friendships as lawmakers debate expanding Medicaid waiver access

The NOW and COMP waivers help cover in-home and community-based services, including day programs, respite care, and support staff. Advocates say expanding waiver access could help meet growing demands for these services, though lawmakers could cut back parts of the proposal, raising questions about how many people will ultimately benefit.

At the Georgia Pines Decatur Seminole Service Center, adults take part in a day program designed to provide life skills, social engagement, and a structured environment. The program aims to support independence while fostering connection.

For Rodneshia Stewart, attending the program is more than just part of her routine, it is where she has built lasting friendships. She has been a part of the program since 2011.

"I have friends here. They do share with me and they do help me out a lot. And I like them and I do honestly like them and I do appreciate them. And I do love them. I love them a lot," Stewart said.

Stewart told me it is the little things that make her time meaningful and that it is a place she looks forward to every day.

"I like to color and eat," Stewart said.

For Deshawn Breedlove, the program offers consistency, structure, support, and connection. He told ABC 27’s Vanessa Lawrence coming to the center has become a special part of his daily routine.

"I like it, I like coming to the training center," Breedlove said.

Program Manager Linda Johnson said the work goes beyond providing services and is about recognizing the people behind them.

"Although they have special needs, they are still people. They are still somebody," Johnson said.

The final outcome of the legislative proposal will determine how many people and families are supported.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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