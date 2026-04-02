The "Tail" of the St. Marks Shoe Bandit comes to a close after adoption

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL — The St. Marks shoe bandit has been adopted and made her way back to where it all started.

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The "Tail" of the St Marks Shoe Bandit has come to a close as she's been adopted

ABC 27 first told you about this mischievous pooch with a fascination with shoes in November. Now, we get to share her happy ending with her new family.

In the early fall, neighbors in St. Marks noticed their shoes going missing if they were left outside overnight. After the ring camera footage revealed who the culprit was, neighbors couldn’t help but laugh.

That’s when neighbors came to me to help bring attention to the shoe-loving pooch.

Debbie Kosec, who originally apprehended the dog — whose real name is Bella — made the decision to adopt the furry fiend. Kosec says that when she and her family went to Fluff Animal Rescue to get her, Miss Bella remembered them and was thoroughly excited to see them.

She has been living her best life since being adopted with her brother, Pongo, and playing with Kosec’s grandkids. Kosec told me that Bella still loves chewing on shoes, but mostly when Kosec is away from home. Kosec says neighbors don’t need to worry about their shoes because she’s building a fence to help keep the furry fiend at home.

After a life on the streets stealing shoes, Bella is now happy in her fur-ever home, and the “tail” of the St Marks Shoe Bandit has come to a close.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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