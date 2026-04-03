First To Know Weather: Showers Hop Around This Easter

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are starting off warmer than we have been so far this week in the mid to upper 60s, and even the low 70s in some spots. Skies will have a few clouds to start the day with more popping up later this afternoon, with showers in tow.

By midday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will climb to the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon. Showers can start picking up as early as 12 PM, and will get stronger by around 5 to 7 pm. It is possible some thunder can come with the evening showers.

Easter weekend starts off great, but ends pretty wet. Saturday will be warm, mostly sunny, and have low shower chances. Easter Sunday, on the other hand, will be mostly cloudy with rain in the late afternoon through the evening and night. If you have outdoor plans for Sunday the earlier the better, as rain can start around 4 P.M.t.

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