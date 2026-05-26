Midday Update: Flood Watch Issued, COCA funding structure, FSU baseball hosts NCAA regional, and more

Tuesday, May 26th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Tuesday forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: A Flood Watch has been issued until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday. We'll have showers throughout the day with heavy downpours at times. We'll get into the upper 80s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Through The Weekend

2) COCA leaning into community engagement ahead of funding talks. COCA leaders say the move has the potential to reduce their budget, cause layoffs, and prevent their ability to direct funds to organizations that have relied on them for more than 40 years.

FIGHT FOR THE ARTS: COCA preparing for County budget workshop while funding remains in limbo

3) On Memorial Day, Tallahassee veterans urge families to preserve military stories. Veterans say America 250 shines a spotlight on those stories and reminds people to carry their memories forward.

Tallahassee veterans urge families to preserve military stories

4) Killearn Lakes HOA pauses dues increase after homeowner concerns. In a notice to residents on May 14th, the Board of Directors said the scheduled adjustment is “deferred until further notice” and that a “revised implementation timeline” is being “finalized.” The deferment was sparked by a voting process that many homeowners say “went off the rails.”

Killearn Lakes HOA pauses dues increase after homeowner backlash over process

5) Florida State hosts NCAA Regional for third straight year as Seminoles chase road back to Omaha. The announcement follows a strong 38-17 regular season but also a disastrous early loss in the ACC Tournament.

Florida State hosts NCAA Regional for third straight year as Seminoles chase road back to Omaha

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