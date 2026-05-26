First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Through The Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are in the mid to low 70s again this morning, and of course it's still humid. A few lingering storms will continue through the early morning and should weaken by the sunrise.

Temperatures this midday will be in the low 80s warming into the upper 80s by the late afternoon. The real threat is the flood watch we have with a slight risk for flash flooding. For now this is kept to our western counties, but things can change.

With the constant flow of moisture from the Atlantic and Gulf, combined with an upper level low around Mississippi, the showers/storms will be sticking around. By the weekend we expect a front to push through, changing our pattern back to a dry one.

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