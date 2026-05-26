COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Postseason baseball is back in Tallahassee, and for the third straight season under head coach Link Jarrett, Florida State is hosting an NCAA Regional at Dick Howser Stadium.

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Florida State hosts NCAA Regional for third straight year as Seminoles chase road back to Omaha

Florida State earned the No. 10 national seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. The announcement follows a strong 38-17 regular season but also a disastrous early loss in the ACC Tournament.

FSU Athletic Director Michael Alford served as chair of the NCAA Baseball Tournament selection committee this season.

The Seminoles open regional play Friday afternoon against St. John's, with Northern Illinois and Coastal Carolina also coming to Tallahassee for the weekend.

Coach Jarrett says expectations are high after his program reached the College World Series two years ago, but he believes in his team.

"Those are Championship-level teams, and all of them have performed, and when you get to this time of year, whatever flashes up on that screen, you know you have your hands full," Jarrett said. "I'm proud of our players. I'm proud of our fans for the support they provide. If you don't perform from pitch one of the season until the end, you're not in this conversation — not to mention being able to do it three years in a row."

Players say the energy inside Dick Howser Stadium can make a difference once the tournament begins.

"Being at home I think that's the most fun part about this thing is being able to host a regional and the other teams coming into your venue. All the teams are going to have to go up against not only us but our fans as well, and I think that's a tall order for any team coming into here. I think you've seen that throughout the course of the year," outfielder Brayden Dowd said.

Pitcher Wes Mendes says the home atmosphere is unlike anything else.

"You know I'm stoked, I think last year's postseason was probably the most fun game I ever participated in. You know the atmosphere out here is electric. Nothing beats it. The animals are going to be riding so it's going to be a fun time for sure," Mendes said.

Florida State opens NCAA Regional play Friday at 3 p.m. against St. John's.

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