Weather Alert: A Flood Watch Has Been Issued

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our western counties until 2 A.M. on 5-27-2026.

In areas that have had multiple flood advisories within the last few days, the ground is over saturated. We expect another 1"-3" again today. Some areas could receive 5"+ which is well over a months worth of rain.

Abc 27

The Weather Prediction Center has put us in both a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) and Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for Flash Flooding.

Take caution this afternoon, and stick with us for updates.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.