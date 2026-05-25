On Memorial Day, Tallahassee veterans urge families to preserve military stories

NORTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, FL — As America approaches its 250th anniversary, some veterans say fewer Americans have personal connections to military service, and they worry that disconnect could cause the stories behind the nation's freedom to fade.

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Tallahassee veterans urge families to preserve military stories

For Jack Brennan and his son Joseph, remembering military service is a tradition passed down through generations.

Their family history includes relatives who served in the Marine Corps, Navy, and Vietnam War.

One of Brennan's relatives was killed during World War II and is still listed as missing in action in France.

With the number of Americans who remember that war firsthand dwindling, Brennan says sharing those stories with younger generations is more important now than ever.

"That's our personal history, but as the speaker said today, there are millions of these stories. Everyone has their own, so we come and honor the one we know and kind of share in the honor of all the others that are here too," Brennan said.

Veterans say America 250 shines a spotlight on those stories and reminds people to carry their memories forward.

Commander Dennis Hall with the American Legion Post 13 says families play a major role in making sure the sacrifices of service members are never forgotten.

"I'm a grandfather. I try to make sure my grandchildren understand the importance of the military, and it would take people to die for us to have the freedoms that we enjoy today," Hall said.

Without those conversations and traditions being passed down, future generations could lose touch with the sacrifices that shaped the country.

"If we didn't continue to do that, there's a good possibility that we just not remember the fallen that had fell. And they did that because they were willing to give their life so that you and I, we, can enjoy the freedoms that we enjoy every day here in America," Hall said.

For many veterans at Post 13, the mission is no longer only honoring those who died in service — it is also making sure the upcoming generation understands the sacrifices and the history behind them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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