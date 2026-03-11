Midday Update: Flea Market Exchange opening in Tallahassee, Leon Co. voters to consider consolidation, & more

Wednesday, March 11th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange set to open next month. After a winter storm forced a longtime South Side Flea Market in Tallahassee to close, many vendors were left wondering where they would take their businesses next. Now, a new flea market is set to bring those vendors and the community back together.

Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange set to open first week of April 2026

2) Leon Co. Commission approves adding opinion poll to November ballot for potential City-County consolidation. Leon County voters will be able to weigh in on whether they are in favor of potential City of Tallahassee-Leon County consolidation this November during the midterm elections.

Leon Co. Commission approves adding opinion poll to November ballot for potential City-County consolidation

3) Thomas County approves plan to renovate deteriorating jail. Six months after a report exposed serious safety and infrastructure problems inside the facility, Thomas County leaders are now moving forward with a major jail renovation.

Thomas County approves $8–9 million plan to renovate jail

4) Florida Senate confirms DeSantis officials tied to Hope Florida controversy after tense debate. The Florida Senate on Tuesday confirmed two top DeSantis administration officials tied to the Hope Florida program, closing a politically charged chapter of the controversy after a tense floor debate that repeatedly revisited questions about a $10 million Medicaid settlement.

Florida Senate confirms DeSantis officials tied to Hope Florida controversy after tense debate

5) Wednesday Forecast: If you're heading outside, you can expect to feel the heat with sunny weather continuing into the mid to upper 80s. But winter isn't over just yet; we have another cold front on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms Return

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.