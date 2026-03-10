Thomas County approves plan to renovate deteriorating jail

THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Thomas County is finally moving forward with a major renovation to fix critical issues at the county jail.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Thomas County approves $8–9 million plan to renovate jail

Six months after a report exposed serious safety and infrastructure problems inside the facility, Thomas County leaders are now moving forward with a major jail renovation.

The county has chosen to remodel rather than build a new jail.

The first phase of work—focused on A Pod—is estimated to cost between $8 million and $9 million, according to Sheriff Tim Watkins.

"The county has decided to try to do the remodel instead of a new construction, and we will see what the plans they have for doing the A Pod, which we'll do first.," Watkins said.

The jail has been dealing with broken doors, leaky roofs, dim lighting, old plumbing, corroded wires, and cramped space. Jail Captain Jerome Burgess says the repairs are long overdue.

"Last time we talked, we talked about how you could flush the toilet in one room, and it would wash up in the sink a couple cells down. But they're going to start with putting the doors on the cells, redoing the freshwater supply into the cells for the sink and the toilets, and then the sewage," Burgess said.

Electrical infrastructure is also a major concern. Burgess says the wiring throughout the facility has deteriorated significantly over more than three decades.

"The electrical conduit's in the ground and in the walls. It's 33 years old…The wires inside are corroding and separating. Some cells don't even have lighting because the wires have completely eroded," Burgess said.

In addition to plumbing and electrical work, the renovation plan includes repairs to doors, the roof, cameras, electronic locks, lighting, and ventilation.

The jail's population has also grown, from about 180 inmates per day four years ago to between 220 and 260 now. While a new jail would address all of the facility's problems at once, Watkins said the cost is too high for taxpayers at this time.

"The commissioners didn't want to spend the money, or they didn't have the money that would actually to build a new jail. A new jail will be somewhere between 24 and 35 million, and I don't think they wanted to put that burden on the taxpayers," Watkins said.

I spoke with Teresa Holland, a neighbor whose brother was recently held at the jail. She says she is glad the county is finally investing in upgrades. She says her brother experienced difficult conditions during his time there, including a traumatic spider bite.

"When you get bit by a spider in a place where you have to live, you know, and you realize the condition of the place where you live. You can lose sleep. You can become terrified, you know, and so he, he was all that. You know, he said he lost sleep. He was becoming terrified. He said he was just always looking, thinking that a spider was…" Holland said.

Holland said the safety concerns extend beyond inmates.

"That's a safety hazard, you know, if those doors aren't unlocking or, you know, what if something happened, how can the people get out?" Holland said.

This first renovation phase is just the beginning of a larger plan. Still ahead are repairs to B Pod, the kitchen, a perimeter fence, and additional upgrades.

Construction on the first phase could begin as early as June and may take up to two years to complete.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

