Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange set to open next month

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — After a winter storm forced a longtime South Side Flea Market in Tallahassee to close, many vendors were left wondering where they would take their businesses next. Now, a new flea market is set to bring those vendors and the community back together.

A new flea market is taking shape in Tallahassee, offering displaced vendors a fresh start and bringing back a weekend tradition.

The flea market is moving from Capital Circle SW to North Monroe Street, about 20 minutes away, after a winter storm forced the original location to close, leaving hundreds of shoppers and vendors without a gathering place.

Eugene Larry is the organizer behind the new flea market, called The Tallahassee Flea Market Exchange. He says he knows firsthand what the community lost.

"Man, I'm overly excited. To be honest with you, I am excited just based on the fact that I was a vendor myself, you know...It provided an atmosphere on the weekends where, you know, you may have seen, haven't seen people in years," Larry said.

Larry said the flea market plans to open during the first week of April at a temporary location in a parking space at 2801 North Monroe St.

"That's going to be a temporary spot while we work on the remaining or the permanent spot for the flea market, which is going to be approximately nine acres of land at that same location," Larry said.

That nine acres of land will be developed directly behind a fence connected to the parking lot where the flea market will initially operate.

Currently, there is space for about 70 vendors, but Larry said that number will grow as the flea market expands beyond the fence.

In December, I told you about vendors who found space to keep their businesses open in a plaza on Crawfordville Road. She went back and spoke with some of those vendors about the new flea market coming to town.

After the original flea market closed, the Liss Bird Shop relocated to that plaza. Now that a new flea market is on the way, owner Lisset Segura said she plans to pack up some of her current space and make her debut at the new location.

"I want the community know that Liss Bird shop is coming with a booth in the new flea market, The Flea Market Exchange," Segura said.

Not every vendor is ready to commit just yet. Muhammed Zakare, owner of Zakare Sports, said although he is very excited and very interested in being a part of this fresh start, he still has some questions before signing on.

"So I need to check it out. I want to make sure it's big enough, and it's going to be very accommodating," Zakare said.

The flea market will open the first week of April on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. until they make their permanent hours when the flea market has expanded.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor at the new flea market, you can contact 850- 553-0120.

Larry says if the flea market misses your call you can text the number and express interest. Vendor spots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

