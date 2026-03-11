First To Know Weather - Storms Return Tomorrow

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This morning, and today in general, will be much like the last few. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, fog in the morning, and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s to start for the day. Even the afternoon is similar with highs once again in the mid to upper 80s. Changes come tomorrow as a cold front comes through.

The timing for this event is still inconsistent among forecast models. However, it does seem to be narrowing down to the morning and into midday Thursday. These storms should weaken as they push through our area. While we are not in a risk for severe weather at this time, that does not mean one cant pop up. Expect strong gusts around 40 mph and heavy rain with frequent lightning.

After the front passes us by we will cool down and dry up. It will feel more comfortable, and more seasonable, until this weekend when we warm back into the 80s.

