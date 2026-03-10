Leon Co. Commission approves adding opinion poll to November ballot for potential City-County consolidation

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County voters will be able to weigh in on whether they are in favor of potential City of Tallahassee-Leon County consolidation this November during the midterm elections.

In a 6-1 vote on Tuesday afternoon, Commissioners voted in favor of adding this referendum to the ballot.

Resolution Alternative #2



Ballot Title



Advisory Referendum to Pursue a County-City Consolidation Plan Under Leon County Government Structure and Leadership



Ballot Summary



Shall Leon County pursue development of a plan to consolidate the governments of Leon County and the City of Tallahassee into a single consolidated government, under the Leon County government structure and leadership, through the constitutional process requiring a special act of the Florida Legislature and voter approval? This nonbinding referendum only gauges voter sentiment and does not create a consolidated government.







☐ YES – For the advisory proposal



☐ NO – Against the advisory proposal

Leon County

This is only a straw poll, which is essentially an opinion poll, and will be used to collect public opinion without causing any impact. To consolidate, the legislature would need to pass a bill and the proposal would need to be approved by voters again.

Commissioner David O'Keefe was the one dissenting Commissioner.

Commissioner Rick Minor did offer a substitute motion for Resolution Alternative #1, which would have posed the question of establishing consolidation with a neutral structure, instead of under Leon County Government. This substitute motion was not supported.

