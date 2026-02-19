Midday Update: FHP Trooper passes away Wednesday, Tallahassee City Commissioners cut speaker time, and more

Thursday, February 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) FHP trooper dies after medical emergency at Havana training center. The Gadsden County Sheriff's office says Trooper Michael Diego was participating in a competitive process when he had a medical emergency. He was airlifted to TMH from HCA Florida Gadsden Emergency. The Florida Highway Patrol says he died with loved ones at his side.

2) Tallahassee City Commission cuts down unagendaed speaker time to 30 minutes in 3-to-2 vote Wednesday The motion passed with support from Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson, and Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against the measure. Dailey said the change would restore decorum and civility in city chambers while noting that similar restrictions are in place in other Florida counties.

4) Gadsden County High School students organize ICE protest walkout. Around 20 students left their classrooms at Gadsden County High School on Wednesday to stage a demonstration on campus grounds. . Students say the walkout was about supporting immigrant families and raising awareness about immigration enforcement policies in their community.

5) Florida teachers union pushes back after state accuses it of encouraging student walkouts. Students across Florida have recently been stepping outside classrooms to protest the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies. The controversy stems from a Feb. 5 Florida Education Association press conference, where student activist Zander Moricz defended the demonstrations.

5) Woodville Fish Farm torn down after sitting idle for years following project shutdown. The Hines Aqua Fresh Fish farm was originally intended to raise fish and grow crops. The partially built structure, located near Woodville Park, had drawn concerns from residents. Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban says safety issues were a major reason the county acted once legally able.

6) Thursday Forecast: Today's highs will be in the low 80s, with humidity. That trend will continue into the weekend, with chances of pop-up showers. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

