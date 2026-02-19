First To Know Weather - Near Record Heat Begins (2-19-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — You can really feel the heat this morning. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s, and the humidity is building. The moisture causing all of this is also creating some dense fog from the coastline stretching into Tallahassee. The fog will lift by around 10 A.M. but the heat will be here the next few days (the fog will also return tomorrow morning).

Today's highs will be in the low 80s, and will stay in the low 80s until a front pushes through Sunday. We could also see spotty showers pop up through the next few days until Sunday afternoon. These wont be very impactful, but they could be a nuisance through the day. More substantial rain is expected Saturday into Sunday, with no risk for severe storms at this time.

We are going from near record heat into freezing temperatures in only a few days. After the front passes by Sunday temperatures will drop dramatically. We will go from upper 60s to start our morning on Saturday, to mid to low 30s to start our morning on Monday. Enjoy this taste of spring while it lasts, cause we are getting a reminder that we are still in winter.

