Students organize ICE protest walkout Wednesday at Gadsden County High School

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — More than 20 students at Gadsden County High School organized a walkout protest against ICE on Wednesday, carrying signs to express their opinions about recent national immigration enforcement actions.

The students walked out at 11:30 a.m. but were told by school officials they would not be allowed to return to campus if they participated in the protest.

Superintendent Elijah Key provided that information in a statement regarding the student walkout.

On Monday, February 16th, the Gadsden County School District reposted the memo sent to school districts by Florida Board of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas.

In their caption, they wrote in part,

We want our students to know that their voices are essential, and we also want to ensure they understand their rights and responsibilities within the school setting. Recent guidance regarding student protests, instructional time, and campus safety reinforces that while students have constitutional rights to free expression when exercised lawfully and in accordance with district policy, instructional time must be protected and campuses must remain safe and supervised.

Gadsden County Neighborhood Reporter Tatyana Purifoy spoke with students and school officials about the organized protest to gather perspectives from both sides of the issue.

The walkout comes amid heightened national attention on immigration enforcement policies and their impact on communities across the country. It's one of several local student protests that have been happening across the Big Bend and South Georiga.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.