FHP trooper dies after suffering medical emergency at Havana training center

An FHP trooper has died after a medical emergency at the patrol's training academy in Havana.

The Gadsden County Sheriff's Office shared a message from FHP Colonel Howze which said Trooper Michael Diego was "participating in a competitive process for the Patrol’s Criminal Interdiction Unit."

Howze says Diego was transported to HCA Florida Gadsden Emergency and later airlifted to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

FHP says he died with loved ones by his side.

Howze's announcement says Trooper Diego started working with FHP back in 2021 and was assigned to the Fort Pierce and Fort Myers districts.

FHP says Diego is the 55th FHP trooper to pass in the line of duty.

