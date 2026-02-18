City Commission cuts down unagendaed speaker time to 30 minutes in 3 to 2 vote Wednesday

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee City Commissioners voted 3-2 on Wednesday to impose a 30-minute time limit on unagendaed speakers during commission meetings.

The motion passed with support from Mayor John Dailey, Mayor Pro Tem Curtis Richardson, and Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox. Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter voted against the measure.

Dailey said the change will restore decorum and civility in city chambers while noting that similar restrictions are in place in other counties across the state.

"What I am proposing is we set some parameters, and we try to bring unagendaed speakers where it is a positive influence on this community and a positive public participation," Dailey said.

The Mayor emphasized that the Commission will have the opportunity to extend the 30-minute time frame if they see fit.

Richardson and Williams-Cox stressed that the motion only applies to unagendaed speakers, meaning those addressing items not on the official agenda.

"They will be heard if it's an item on our agenda, if it's an item not on our agenda, we can request the City Manager bring it back as an agenda item at our next meeting," Richardson said.

Matlow opposed the measure, calling it undemocratic.

"We should not be discouraging the public from interacting with our elected officials," Matlow said.

Porter expressed concern that imposing the time limit could actually worsen meeting decorum rather than improve it.

"I think people feeling restricted and limited is unlikely to help that problem," Porter said.

The new rule took effect immediately, applying to Wednesday's meeting and all future Commission meetings. Speakers addressing items on the official agenda will continue to have unlimited speaking time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

