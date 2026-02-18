Woodville Fish Farm torn down after sitting idle for years following project shutdown

WOODVILLE, FL — An unfinished aquaponics project in southern Leon County has been demolished after years of delays and financial setbacks. The Hines Aquafresh fish farm was originally intended to raise fish and grow crops.

The partially built structure, located near Woodville Park, had drawn concerns from residents. Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban says safety issues were a major reason the county acted once legally able.

“This was a life safety hazard. There was rebar sticking out, cinder blocks everywhere. All it took was one child climbing the fence, falling, and getting seriously hurt,” Caban said.

For a time, the property operated under an agricultural exemption, which limited the county’s ability to enforce codes. When that exemption expired last summer and was denied upon reapplication, fines of $250 per day began accruing on December 1st, following a formal complaint.

“Once those fines started to accrue, I think the property owner made the decision not to pursue the fish farm and instead pull a demolition permit,” Caban said.

Hines Aquafresh spokesperson Werner Randolph said the project stalled for nearly three years due to financial setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and hurricane damage.

“When COVID hit, our investor passed away. After that, we were funding it out of pocket. Then the hurricane came. It slowed everything down,” Randolph said.

Despite appearances, Randolph says the team continued to maintain the property and grow crops.

“This was going to bring jobs to Woodville. We had plants in there. We were trying to keep it agricultural and support the community,” Randolph said.

Demolition began on February 13th. Caban says fines will continue until all debris is cleared. Randolph says the team is working to remove materials efficiently and recycle concrete and steel.

“We’re bringing the wall down, clearing the debris, and crushing the concrete to reuse it. It takes time and money, but we’re doing it,” Randolph said.

Last summer, the county board approved a motion allowing staff to explore whether the landowner might be willing to sell the parcel for potential public uses, such as park expansion or housing. No decisions have been made.

For now, the property remains privately owned.

