Midday Update: Federal shutdown puts 95,000 Florida workers at risk, FSU-TMH merger meeting, and more

October 2nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following in the Big Bend, South Georgia, and nationally, along with your forecast.

1) City of Tallahassee passes motion to negotiate a price tag with FSU for the value of TMH. The motion passed 3 to 2 on Wednesday. Many are in favor of an Academic Medical Center between TMH and FSU, with benefits of the center including retention of talent, improved accessibility to healthcare resources, and enhanced innovation with treatment.

2) Federal shutdown threatens Valdosta’s backbone as Moody AFB and local programs brace for impact. Moody Air Force Base, Valdosta’s largest employer, generates nearly $1 billion in local impact. Georgia has surplus funds, but long shutdowns could still strain families.

3) Federal shutdown puts 95,000 Florida workers at risk as leaders clash over blame. The federal government is in shutdown mode for the first time in nearly seven years, with Florida bracing for widespread impacts. While essential services like defense, homeland security, and hurricane forecasting will continue— roughly 95,000 federal workers in the state, according to members of Congress, face furloughs or the prospect of working without pay.

4) Judge grants motion to delay trial of suspected FSU shooter. Last week, Ikner's defense team requested that the trial be pushed back, citing their case load, among other things. The judge is now giving Ikner's defense team until next October to gather their case. The trial is set to start on October 19th, with hopes of it wrapping up on November 6th.

5) Thursday Forecast: This fall-like feeling will be around for the rest of today and tomorrow. Temperatures will remain in the mid-80s with a nice breeze, but rain is on the way. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

