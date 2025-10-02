First To Know Weather - Nice But Windy (10-2-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — You can tell when the weather is nice when the only thing to complain about is a stronger breeze.

We are starting the day cool and pleasant, with comfortable conditions continuing through the afternoon. Despite highs staying in the mid-80s, there is a noticeable change in the air. The humidity is much lower than it has been. While it will still feel a bit humid this afternoon, it’s a clear improvement from the last few days.

Combined with a steady, strong breeze from the northeast at 10–15 miles per hour, today could feel very nice overall. Gusts could reach 20–25 mph over the next few days, which might blow over lighter yard items, including smaller trash cans.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.