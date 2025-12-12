Midday Update: DTS Tallahassee raises over $77k for legal services, FL 2026: affordability showdown, & more

Friday, December 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Dancing with the Stars Tallahassee raises over $77,000 for legal aid services. Six local celebrity dancers brought electric energy to the ballroom as neighbors donated to help Legal Services of North Florida.

2) Leon County hires consultant to evaluate fire services and explore alternate methods. The motion passed unanimously at Tuesday's County Commission meeting. The development follows a lengthy debate between the City and County over the nature and price of the fire services fee.

3) Valdosta council advances major city projects, shelves pet-sale ordinance for revisions. All agenda items passed except the pet-sale ordinance, which died on the floor and will be rewritten. The city will be moving forward with major road widening design projects.

4) Gadsden County reinstates LaToya Fryson after Elderly Affairs investigation. Investigators found rental fees from the senior center were not deposited into county accounts, and discounts were given without board approval. The county attorney reported a conflict of interest because LaToya Fryson volunteered with the Gadsden County Senior Foundation, which had no agreement to rent the facility.

5) 'Skyrocketing costs': Florida’s 2026 session set for major affordability showdown. Florida’s affordability crisis is shaping up to be the defining battle of the 2026 legislative session, with Republicans and Democrats unveiling sharply different plans to bring down the cost of living. From healthcare and prescription drugs to housing, insurance, and property taxes, both parties say they hear the same warning from constituents: life in Florida is becoming too expensive.

6) Weekend Weather: It will be a great weekend to be outdoors as temperatures will warm up into the 70s on Saturday, but will have another cold front on the way, with a small chance of showers on Sunday afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

