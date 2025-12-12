First To Know Weather - The Drought Improves

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — This is the first drought monitor update since before September in which conditions have improved rather than worsened or remained the same. From last Thursday to Monday we received around two inches of rain. Although it made the weekend soggy and cloudy, it cleared up the highest level of drought that we had. It also reduced the extreme (level 4) drought, confining it from the coastline to only the central counties. We are now entering another dry pattern, so hopefully the drought does not return before our next significant rain event.

For today it is cold to begin with. Temperatures will be either freezing or frosty across the Big Bend and South Georgia. By the afternoon we will warm to above average levels, ranging from the mid to upper 60s and even some low 70s closer to the coastline. We will continue to warm into the weekend, with a small chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

Be prepared for another significant cool down heading into Monday, which could last into Tuesday morning before temperatures return to the 60s. It will be freezing once again to start the mornings next work week.

