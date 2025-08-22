Midday Update: Donna Adelson Trial underway, ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ contruction force to stop, & more

August 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Donna Adelson's Trial is underway, with opening statements given on Friday morning. On Thursday, the jury a 14-person jury was sworn in, consisting of 8 men and 6 women. Adelson is accused of orchestrating the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. For a look back on how we got here, click here.

2) Florida must stop expanding ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ immigration center, judge says. A federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction halting further expansion of an immigration detention center built in the middle of the Florida Everglades and dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” that advocates said violated environmental laws.

3) Jefferson Co. commissioners meet after lawsuit over truck stop project. A controversial land battle in Jefferson County inches forward, but with no new decisions from local leaders following a closed-door meeting Thursday.

4) Berrien County subdivision delayed as soil permit question stalls planning commission. Neighbors argue the Bradford Road project would harm farmland, heritage, and community ties.

5) Weekend Forecast: Showers and storms are expected throughout the weekend, and this will help bring temperatures down to the high 80s, with lows in the 70s. If you have any outdoor plans, you may want to move them inside. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

