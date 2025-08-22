Showers and storms through the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's safe to say that any plans this weekend need to stay indoors! A very high rain chances sticks around through the weekend before a relief next week.

Friday will start off foggy and partly cloudy before the storms roll in at around lunch time, and once they start, there will be few breaks.

A trough continues to dip down further south, eventually stalling out over our area come Saturday. This will provide a healthy amount of rainfall across the area, with the heaviest downpours dropping 2-3" of rain.

Due to the storms being slow moving or even stationary at times, localized flooding is possible.

Come Sunday, the trough will move south of our area, still keeping rain chances on the higher side, especially for the Big Bend, south of I-10.

As we start the workweek, a cold front with dry air will begin to move in, decreasing rain chances. Overnight lows will reach the low 70s and possibly the upper 60s for some in south Georgia!

