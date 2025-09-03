Midday Update: Donna Adelson Trial Day 11, Thomas County public transit changes hands, Fl CFO campaign, & more

September 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) LIVE BLOG: Defense continues presenting their case in day 11 of the Donna Adelson trial. On Tuesday, jurors learned about Adelson's character through close friends, including reactions around the time Dan Markel was killed.

2) UPDATE: Remaining suspects in operation targeting sexual predators arrested. Spencer Bryce Leeper and Willard Lawrence Gibson were arrested in Operation Summer Hurricane. The operation aimed at targeting sexual predators in Franklin County led to the arrest of six people already.

3) Thomas County hands public transit over to private provider. Thomas County will no longer manage day-to-day transit operations, handing them over to private contractor Resource Management Systems. The Southwest Georgia Regional Commission will continue overseeing federal and state grants, ensuring funding and compliance.

4) Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia launches 2026 campaign with $2 million insurance crackdown, property tax pledge.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Highs will return to the 90s, with spotty showers possible along the southeast Big Bend. Dry air will stick with us for another day or so before moisture gradually returns. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

