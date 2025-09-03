TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — He’s been on the job less than a year, but Blaise Ingoglia says he wants four more.

Florida’s top financial watchdog kicked off his election bid with a warning shot to the insurance industry, Tuesday. CFO Blaise Ingoglia (R-Fla.) announced $2 million in fines against eight companies this week — and said it’s “just the tip of the iceberg” as he seeks a full term in 2026.

“We fined eight insurers a total of $2 million today, and that is for not doing what they said that they were going to do post-Hurricane Ian and Idalia,” Ingoglia told Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders. “It is important … that the person that sits in this chair as CFO of the great state of Florida basically has their back.”

WATCH: Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia launches 2026 campaign with $2 million insurance crackdown, property tax pledge

Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia launches 2026 re-election bid with focus on insurance reform

The aggressive start marks a defining contrast with his predecessor, Jimmy Patronis, who resigned to serve in Congress. Ingoglia, a former state senator and longtime Republican Party operative, was appointed in July by Gov. Ron DeSantis and has wasted no time flexing his new authority.

Property Taxes and Local Audits

Alongside his insurance crackdown, Ingoglia is making property tax reform a central campaign promise. He wants to eliminate property taxes for homesteaded properties by putting a constitutional amendment on the November 2026 ballot.

“It would be political malfeasance not to put a substantial property tax cut on the … ballot,” Ingoglia said. “People know it. People are feeling it. It’s about time that we offer them property tax relief.”

Local governments, he said, can afford to tighten their belts.

“The very first things that they should be funding are fire and police,” said Ingoglia. “But the fact of the matter is, post-COVID, almost every local government in this state has seen its general fund budgets increase between 60 to 120%.”

Political Contrast

Democrats accuse Ingoglia of waging partisan audits while ignoring bigger fiscal problems.

“This is just political theater. It’s a total waste of time,” said Rep. Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville). “They should definitely be auditing insurance companies … instead of targeting Democratic-led municipalities and county governments all over the state. Meanwhile, Floridians are hurting, and it’s a slap in the face for working-class people.”

So far, no primary Democratic challenger has entered the race, though party leaders expect one.

Looking Ahead

Ingoglia brushed off Democratic talk of a “blue wave” in 2026. He remained confident that the GOP’s voter registration advantage would buoy his candidacy in what was long considered the purple state of Florida.

“It’s funny, Democrats always talk about a blue wave, and once it hits the big red wall in the state of Florida, it never comes to fruition,” he said.

For now, Florida’s CFO says he’ll continue to lean into his reputation for “aggressive” oversight, telling us that past accomplishments are the best indicator of future success.

“If offering property tax relief and holding people accountable when they don't do what they say they're going to do is populist, then call me a populist,” Ingoglia said. “I just think it’s common sense.”

