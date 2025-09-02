UPDATE: Remaining suspects in operation targeting sexual predators arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The two remaining suspects still on the run following an operation targeting sexual predators have been arrested in Franklin County.



Two suspects, Spencer Bryce Leeper and Willard Lawrence Gibson, arrested in Operation Summer Hurricane.

The operation aimed at targeting sexual predators in Franklin County led to the arrest of six people already.

Collaboration involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including FDLE and Homeland Security.



Last month, multiple law enforcement agencies announced the initiative to stop internet sexual predators who are targeting rural communities.

Officials said at the conference that they don't target predators, but predators make themselves a target by engaging with kids.

The three-day operation took place in July.

Franklin County Sheriff, AJ Smith called the operation a first of its kind in Franklin County.

Officials say this will be the first of many operations in rural areas to protect kids.

Arrests

Spencer Bryce Leeper

Willard Lawrence Gibson

Colbey G. Adams, 30

Jarvis Arteza Baker Jr, 22

William Jared Breski, 37

Jose De Jesus Salazar Gomez, 25

Joshua Heath Lolley, 36

Christopher Edward Nabors, 32

