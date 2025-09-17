Midday Update: Donna Adelson requests new trial, WCSB approves Charlie Kirk Day, and more

September 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Convicted Murderer Donna Adelson requests new trial, citing juror misconduct & more. Adelson is requesting a new trial following her conviction on September 4th. She was found guilty of all three counts: first-degree murder, solicitation and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the murder for hire plot in the shooting death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel. Markel was shot and killed in July 2014.

2) Wakulla County School Board approves “Charlie Kirk Day of Peaceful Civic Discourse.” The proclamation was voted on at the September 15th board meeting. The board says this is to uphold our nation's founding principles.

3) Florida fallout after Kirk killing raises First Amendment concerns. In the days since conservative activist Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah, fallout in Florida has grown. Employees, teachers, and even immigrants are facing consequences for online remarks about his death, sparking a new debate about free speech.

4) Gadsden County pick a site for the new Boys and Girls Club in Quincy. Leaders selected 122 North Grave Street as the location, and this project is backed by millions in state funding.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Fall-like temps will be going away as a warm-up is on the way. We'll rise into the 90s, and that trend will continue. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

