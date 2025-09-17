First To Know Weather - Summer Clings On

TALLAHASSEE, FL — With official fall less than a week away, you would think the cooler temperatures we have been seeing would stick around right? Well that's not going to be the case heading into the weekend!

We are already warmer in our lows this morning, and temperatures are only going up from here. Highs will be consistently in the 90s across our area, instead of flirting with the upper 80s. Lows will continue to rise too. We started this week in the 50s, and we will likely end in the upper 60s maybe even low 70s in some spots.

Moisture will build up too. We will get more humid as we enter the weekend. The chance of showers grow exponentially into the next work week. While these will be general showers with some thunder, it will change the pattern from what we've had for the last few weeks.

