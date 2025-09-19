Midday Update: Daryl Parks joins Tallahassee mayoral race, Fl leaders react to Jimmy Kimmel suspension, & more

September 19th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Attorney Daryl Parks joins Tallahassee mayoral race. Parks previously ran for state Senate, raising millions before losing to Corey Simon. As of now, he'll face Jeremy Matlow, who has openly criticized the current administration.

Daryl Parks joins the race for Tallahassee mayor in a competitive 2026 election

2) City of Tallahassee and Leon County to cut ties over fire service fees, contract to end in 3 years. The decision was voted on Wednesday and will impact residents of unincorporated Leon County.

City of Tallahassee and Leon County to cut ties over fire service fees, contract to end in 3 years

3) Wakulla High School's Angel Closet helps students excel both in and out of the classroom. It's a free resource to students where they can get clothes, food, and hygiene products.

Wakulla High School's Angel Closet helps students excel both in and out of the classroom

4) Florida leaders react after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show. Disney’s ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air “indefinitely” after the late-night host’s remarks about Charlie Kirk’s suspected killer sparked a wave of political blowback, pressure from Trump administration officials, and action by ABC affiliates. The stunning move has triggered a national firestorm and sharp reactions across Florida’s political spectrum.

Florida leaders react after ABC suspends Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show

5) Weekend Weather: This weekend will be hot and muggy, as temperatures will remain in the 90s. There will be a chance for a possible show or two, but other than that, it will be sunny and hot with some clouds. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

First To Know Weather AM 9-19-25

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.