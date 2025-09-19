First To Know Weather - Moisture Brings Changes (9-19-25)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — After weeks of dry air and clear skies, things are beginning to change.

Over the course of this afternoon clouds will build up, and with them a spotty light to moderate shower is possible. These will be fairly brief, and very localized. This means some areas will get them with many others just receiving a few clouds, and sun.

The moisture build up is what we will all feel the most. The mugginess is increasing, and it will make the air feel oppressive and sticky for the afternoon. The increased moisture will hold heat for the mornings, so the temperatures to start these next few days will be considerably warmer than they were to start the work week.

The football forecast for FSU tomorrow looks hot, and muggy while the Seminoles play Kent State at 3:30pm. Temperatures in the low 90s, and spotty showers can pop up during the game. These showers wont be able to stop an FSU win!

