Midday Update: Compost service threatened, New back-to-school requirements, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, August 3rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Compost Community faces setback, finds support from Tallahassee. Compost Community has diverted thousands of gallons of food scraps from landfills, but the loss of its only work truck now threatens the service that customers rely on.

Compost Community faces setback then finds support from Tallahassee community

2) New school year brings new changes for Florida families. With the first day of school right around the corner in Florida, students and faculty will see new state rules and requirements as they return to the classroom.

New school year brings new changes for Florida families

3) In-N-Out Burger employee among 3 dead in shooting at Idaho fast-food restaurant, owner says. The FBI on Sunday encouraged the public to submit images and videos related to the shooting Saturday in Twin Falls that left seven other people wounded, some critically.

In-N-Out Burger employee among 3 dead in shooting at Idaho fast-food restaurant

4) What's it like to deploy with the American Red Cross after a disaster? With nearly 90% of its workforce being made up of volunteers, the Capital Area chapter is looking for more local people willing to deploy and help other communities in need.

What its like to deploy with American Red Cross after a disaster

5) Monday Forecast: After a morning of rain, the showers are becoming more choppy this midday. Temperatures are in the low 80s and will climb into the upper 80s by the late afternoon. The rain chances will drop after 8:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain is not gone yet

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