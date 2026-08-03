First To Know Weather - The Rain Is Not Stopping Yet

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatuers are in the mid to low 70s this morning, and the rain is coming in steadily from the gulf along the coastline. Heavy downpours and thunder will be the main threats today, with the Flood Watch still in effect until 8 P.M. this evening. We are in a slight risk for flash flooding along our southeastern coast toward I-75.

By midday the rain will start to become choppier and more scattered. Temperatures will be in the low 80s, and climb into the upper 80s by the late afternoon. The rain chances will drop after 8 P.M. but we can still have lingering showers through the night and into tomorrow.

The overall rain chances are getting lower as the frontal boundary breaks these next few days. We will also warm up as a result going back to the 90s with the heat index around 105°.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.