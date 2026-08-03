As Florida students and educators begin a new school year, they can expect to see new state requirements as well.

Watch the report from Forrest Saunders here:

New school year brings new changes for Florida families

First and foremost, public schools will begin expanded instruction on the history of communism. Students in grades 3 through 5 will have to learn cursive and demonstrate proficiency by the end of the fifth grade. And schools could also be required to display portraits of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln if their districts got the money.

On the field, first-time high school athletes will generally need to get at least one EKG before trying out or competing. Though there are some exceptions.

Another law expands opportunities for homeschool, virtual charter, and private school students to play at other schools when their own does not offer an activity. That's while placing new rules on fees, transfers, and playing for multiple schools.

Families are also going to get new protections when services required by a student's IEP are missed, with districts required to notify parents within 10 school days. Florida is also moving toward a uniform weighted GPA system. It's expanding graduation credit options for marching band and Special Olympics, and strengthening seizure response training.

On college campuses, schools may now join the Armed Guardian program, while another new law imposes restrictions tied to state-designated terrorist organizations.

There's also been a push to put some guardrails on Florida's school voucher program. That made it through part of the legislature during the last session, but it didn't get all the way across the finish line. Now there's an effort to revive the measure during next year's legislative session.

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