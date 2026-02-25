Midday Update: Leon Co. demands $33K from Florida Sun Estates 2 owner, Cold snap hits South GA citrus, & more

Wednesday, February 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Leon County demands $33K from Florida Sun Estates 2 owner over water outage crisis. Leon County wants a mobile home park owner to repay them $33,000 after the county stepped in to provide emergency water and sanitation services for neighbors who had gone days without running water.

2) Cold snap puts South Georgia citrus industry to the test. A recent cold snap is testing whether South Georgia can truly become the next big citrus-growing region in the U.S. Thomas County citrus growers spent a frigid night riding through ice and running water on their trees to protect thousands of plants and their entire season from a 19-degree freeze.

3) Florida bill aims to expand access to VPK after-school programs to support working parents. The bill aims to expand access to after-school programs for Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten families, which could be a game-changer for working parents in Leon County.

4) Breeze Airways to offer two new non-stop flights in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee travelers who have been driving to Jacksonville or Panama City to catch cheaper flights may soon have a new option closer to home. Breeze Airways is coming to Tallahassee International Airport, offering nonstop service to two major travel hubs beginning July 2.

5) Rays react to DeSantis and Florida Cabinet approving state land for new stadium. The Florida Cabinet on Tuesday unanimously approved a land deal aimed at clearing the way for a potential new Tampa Bay Rays stadium and major redevelopment project in Tampa — with lawmakers also weighing tens of millions of dollars to help make it happen.

6) Wednesday Forecast: Enjoy the mild afternoon! After a cold start this morning, temperatures have climbed back into the 70s today. The warm-up doesn’t stop there. We’ll push above average by Thursday, with highs climbing into the 80s by the start of next week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

