First To Know Weather - The Warm Up Begins (2-25-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats one last time this week, because we are warming up! Temperatures to start today will still be in the 30s and near freezing, but we jump in temperature by tomorrow morning. We can trade our coats for jackets as we enter into the above average 50s, and 60s starting tomorrow morning.

The morning temperatures are not the only ones climbing. We will return to the average 70s this afternoon, and get above average by Thursday, even getting back into the 80s by the start of next week.

We do have a cold front which will bring heavy showers, and some thunder by the end of the week. Severe weather is unlikely at this time. Unlike most fronts, we will not have a cool down after it passes. Instead, we will stay warm, and get even warmer by the start of the next work week.

